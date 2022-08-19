Sky Cams
Defendant found guilty in Kareem Smalls’ murder trial

By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found the defendant guilty in a murder trial surrounding the 2020 shooting death of Kareem Smalls.

Dyanta Samuels was found guilty of all eight charges, including malice and felony murder.

The jury returned Friday morning to finish deliberation.

Smalls was shot on Draper Street and crashed a van near the intersection of Gwinnett and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in 2020.

Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist
