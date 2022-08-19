Fields reopen at Hendrix Park in time for football season

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Good news for sports lovers in northern Bryan County, some of the fields have reopened at Hendrix Park.

You may remember that recreation area was severely damaged during April’s deadly tornado.

It’s been a little over 4 months since the tornado struck here at Hendrix and across north Bryan.

And while crews have made progress in repairs, they say there’s still more work to be done.

Repairs continue 136 days since the recreation area was ravaged by an EF-4 tornado.

“I think it’s a vast improvement today than what it was on April 5th,” said Bryan County Public Works Director Matthew Montanye.

The multi-purpose fields are back open for football and soccer just in time for the fall season.

You can now see the concrete at the park as crews have cleared that massive debris pile and the indoor rec center is now demolished after being torn to shreds in the tornado’s winds.

“By the end of the calendar year, we hope to start the process of rebuilding the new rec center. We’ve also got some of our concessions stands, where we’re reroofing those buildings. We have just completed resurfacing our tennis courts and we are putting new fencing around our tennis courts and our basketball courts,” said Montanye.

Down the road, at the county courthouse in Pembroke, roofing and indoor clean up continue to be a priority.

“They’ve pretty much finished doing the clean up on the inside, but now we’ve got to back in there and replace sheet rock, carpet and flooring. So still a little bit of work to do on the courthouse.”

Crews say they’re having to contend with minor shipping delays.

“We’ve got to order that material. There’s been a little bit of a delay and it takes a little bit longer to get that stuff in, but not terribly bad at this point.”

As those who visit this community hub hope to play ball soon again.

“Hendrix Park is kind of their come together place for youth activities and sports. They’re just ready to get back together. And we’re starting right now, we got football and soccer starting back up at Hendrix Park, and by the spring, we plan on having the softball fields and the baseball fields ready for spring baseball as well. It’s better than it was, but we’re not close to being finished yet.”

Next up, crews hope to continue demo work on that indoor gym and continue to repair fencing that was damaged in the storm.

