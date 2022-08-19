Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Housing market in Savannah continues to be competitive

house housing generic
house housing generic(WILX)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to focus on the need for affordable housing, we’ve highlighted programs in our area to help people purchase houses for the first time.

More than 100 people showed up yesterday for a program by Representative Carl Gilliard and close to 100 people are already registered for the next event.

But are there even houses available for them to buy? The Savannah Area Realtors say the latest numbers from July are encouraging and heading the right direction.

The best news is that inventory is more than double this year compared to last year. Last month was the highest it has been all year with about four and a half months supply, around six months is what is considered to be normal.

The continued struggle is with pricing – finding affordable housing is difficult as prices continue to rise. The median sales price for a home in the Savannah region is around $350,000.

Steve Candler the CEO of Savannah Area Realtors says if you are looking to buy, houses are still going fast and not staying on the market long so do your research and get a realtor before jumping in.

“If you look at the increase in rents, some of those rents are going to be higher than what you make for a house payment so that is why people really need to look at their financial situation to see what is out there. Sometimes it doesn’t take much to get that financial end of your characteristics and personality in shape, doesn’t take much at all, takes a little bit work and if you have these things in place and by getting a realtor, they give you the things you need in this market to be prepared for when that 250,000 house comes on the market,” Candler said.

While Savannah numbers fall in line with numbers nation wide, there is an added level of competitiveness in the market because of all the people relocating to the area from other parts in the country.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting on West 38th...
22-year-old killed on West 38th Street in Savannah
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Mark Stegall
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

THE News at 11
Savannah Police Department notices large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
Savannah Police notice large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
Savannah Police Department notices large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
Jury deliberation begins in Kareem Smalls’ murder trial
Jury deliberation begins in Kareem Smalls’ murder trial
THE News at 6
Proposal from Congressman Clyburn offers federal funding for recreation center in Hampton County