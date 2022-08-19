“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in the coastal empire to celebrate their marriage at Affleck’s property near Riceboro this weekend, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Affleck is no stranger to the area. He even has a favorite restaurant close by.

The Old School Diner in Harris Neck is tucked into the northern part of McIntosh County, but it’s attracted some very big names.

“My boy, Al Pacino…”

The walls at Old School Diner are lined with thousands of photos of customers since the restaurant opened in 2005. But one guest in particular stands out -

“I was just getting started in my restaurant, and I felt I needed someone special to come into my life to be here, so people would know this person came, and that was what brought Ben into my world,” said Chef Jerome Brown.

That Ben is movie star Ben Affleck. Chef Jerome says he’s been to his restaurant about a half dozen times.

“Ben’s in the kitchen with me, hanging out with me, twice, when he was doing some movies in town, and Batman, he was here. Him and I we spent a lot of time together.”

The restaurant even has a room dedicated to Affleck. Chef Jerome says this weekend’s celebration is good news.

“It means he still loves the area. It’s possible I’ll get a chance to hang out with him.”

And Chef Jerome adds that Affleck has always been a fan of his food.

“Ben will tell you, I trust my chef. Point blank. I trust my chef.”

The warm welcome at Old School Diner isn’t just for celebrities.

“I like to roll the carpet out to anyone who comes to Old School Diner. I want everyone to feel at home here.”

Chef Jerome says he hopes to catch up with Affleck sometime this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.