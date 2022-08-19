Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Liquor license lottery next week in Guyton

(WCAX)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUYTON Ga. (WTOC) - Looking ahead to a big week in Guyton with the city set to hold a liquor license lottery.

Three people have applied ahead of Thursday’s drawing.

Guyton Mayor Russ Deen said two licenses will be given out, but that’s not where this process ends. As the city prepares to open up to package sales, they’ll be seeking public feedback.

The next steps after the lottery are to make decisions on zoning. The mayor says they will hold some kind of public meeting to get your input on where the package stores should go.

Again, the lottery is happening at next week’s special called council meeting. That’s Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Guyton Gym on Magnolia Street.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting on West 38th...
22-year-old killed on West 38th Street in Savannah
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Mark Stegall
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
VIEWER VIDEO: Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
Lyn Harden
Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.

Latest News

Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage
Riceboro residents trying to catch a glimpse of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Riceboro residents trying to catch a glimpse of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Choosing Healthy Activities & Promoting Safety Program
New youth program in Bryan County teaching kids how to be safe online
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments, bringing the total number of...
Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments alleging money laundering, theft from brother, law firm