Liquor license lottery next week in Guyton

GUYTON Ga. (WTOC) - Looking ahead to a big week in Guyton with the city set to hold a liquor license lottery.

Three people have applied ahead of Thursday’s drawing.

Guyton Mayor Russ Deen said two licenses will be given out, but that’s not where this process ends. As the city prepares to open up to package sales, they’ll be seeking public feedback.

The next steps after the lottery are to make decisions on zoning. The mayor says they will hold some kind of public meeting to get your input on where the package stores should go.

Again, the lottery is happening at next week’s special called council meeting. That’s Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Guyton Gym on Magnolia Street.

