New youth program in Bryan County teaching kids how to be safe online

Choosing Healthy Activities & Promoting Safety Program
Choosing Healthy Activities & Promoting Safety Program(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new youth outreach program in Bryan County is aiming to keep kids safe online.

The sheriff’s office there recently started their Choosing Healthy Activities & Promoting Safety Program better known as C.H.A.M.P.S.

The 20-week program looks to help kids avoid drugs, alcohol, and violent behavior.

This week’s focus was internet safety and deputies visited some Bryan County Schools to share online safety advice with students.

They say it’s a really important topic because Georgia’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit currently has about 10,000 tips for possible crimes.

“So it goes hand in hand that if we can have children learn how to keep themselves safe, it’s hopeful that we can decline the numbers of those tips and that the children are taking the forefront to protect themselves,” said Deputy Jennifer Fleming.

Deputies say the program will also focus on preventing bullying and peer pressure.

