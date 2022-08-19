Sky Cams
Riceboro residents trying to catch a glimpse of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special...
FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. The couple have obtained a marriage license in Nevada, according to court records posted Sunday, July 17, 2022.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to celebrate their marriage at Affleck’s property in Riceboro, Ga., according to Entertainment Tonight.

A few people in the area say they haven’t seen the happy couple just yet, but they’re definitely going to be on the lookout for them this weekend.

The City of Riceboro is normally a quiet town, but it’s buzzing with the potential of a sighting of Affleck and Lopez.

“It’s nice to see something like that. Especially Jennifer Lopez! It’s real excitement,” said Jesse Bacon, who grew up in Riceboro.

One woman who says she lives near by the entrance to Affleck’s property, says she’s noticed an increase in traffic in the area.

“A lot of people, a lot of travelers, stars probably coming on in, not sure who they are, but a lot of traffic,” Cindy Button said.

With many, hoping to catch a glimpse of the duo.

“If I can, in the area, yes, while I’m out riding around after work, I hope to catch a glimpse of someone,” Dee Coleman said.

Others say they’re big fans.

“I love her! She’s so beautiful. I love Ben, he’s so down to Earth, too.”

