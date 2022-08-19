Savannah designer ‘Making the Cut’ on Amazon Prime fashion competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah style will be on display when the new season of a Fashion competition series premieres today on Amazon Prime.

WTOC caught up with the local designer putting her style to the test on this season of “Making the Cut.”

“There’s a lot of color missing in fashion today, so we really try to put that rainbow back into your wardrobe,” said Emily Bargeron.

Emily Bargeron is the owner and creator of the free-spirited fashion label, Mamie Ruth, started in Savannah.

“We design for a lot of music festivals and events. So it’s really about making clothes that make you feel good and make you want to have a good time.” “I call it East Coast cool.”

But now, she’s taking that vibe to a whole new audience. Bargeron is one of ten designers picked for the new season of the Amazon Prime series, “Making the Cut.”

“It was very exciting. The energy was high. And it was a lot on the line.”

Designers compete for a $1 million prize and a mentorship with Amazon fashion.

One of only three American designers selected for the show, Bargeron knew she’d bring something different to the table.

“I think that what was very fun about us was the organic, hippie, very colorful aspect that we were able to bring to the show.”

In addition to designing her label and running her retail store on Liberty Drive in Savannah, Bargeron has other fashion ventures around town. But that hustle and entrepreneurial spirit started years ago.

“I started my first brand when I was 13, selling jewelry and handbags at like little craft fairs,” she said. “I’ve always just believed in myself and the brand and just went after every opportunity as it presented itself and somehow it landed me on a reality show with Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum.”

