Savannah Police Department notices large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A national TikTok trend has made its way to the Coastal Empire and it’s putting a strain on local police officers.

Savannah Police report a 50% uptick in auto thefts, but criminals are doing it in a different way.

Corporal Joshua Flynn at SPD’s Northwest Precinct said in most of these cases, it’s not a forced entry.

People are still leaving keys in cars. The victims are 80% local and 20% tourists.

“It’s a trend and when trends come out, the word spreads,” said Cpl. Flynn.

The trend shows criminals how to hot wire cars, using different methods than what’s been used in the past.

“There are specific ways it has to be done, but we have seen this uptick and it’s concerning.”

Hot wiring, according to police, is old school, but this new trend is getting more traction because of social media.

“They’re not trying to smash windows. They’re not trying to pry doors open. They’re trying to find unlocked cars and use this new method to take them.”

Just in SPD’s Northwest Precinct, they’ve had 15 cars taken in one week.

Last week, they responded to eight incidents, four were only attempts.

Officials are using the trend’s popularity to remind car owners to take precautions to keep your car out of the wrong hands – trend or not.

“Some are stolen because they’re left running idly. People go into the store because it’s hot outside and they want the AC to be cold when they come to the car, but it only takes a few seconds for someone to get in your car and drive off.”

SPD said this is more than just a few trouble makers.

“When things come out, they can spread quickly and then it becomes a problem as it has around the country.”

They said they’re finally starting to see a decline and catching the people doing it.

“We have made some arrests through proactive patrols in areas where we’ve seen it. Targeting those hot spots, we’re able to respond quickly, especially when we get a report from citizens and that’s the key.”

Other municipalities, like Pooler and Garden City, are recovering vehicles in their area too.

SPD said they’ve been noticing a mix of people trying this, including juveniles.

Here are just a few tips from SPD:

- LOCK YOUR CARS and don’t leave your keys in them.

- Look into some anti-theft devices that are easy for you to put on and take off.

- You can also consider cameras and lighting that will illuminate your parked cars if you have a home.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.