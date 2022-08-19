Sky Cams
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but before then, you can join the campaign to help the organization that provides financial and emotional support to local kids and families dealing with cancer treatments.

Cure Childhood Cancer’s Flags sale starts next week. You can display a decorative banner at your home to make sure no child fights alone.

Mandy Garola is the vice president of the South Georgia CURE chapter she joined WTOC on Morning Break with Sheri Neidlinger, this year’s CURE volunteer and flags neighborhood captain, to encourage everyone to get involved with this critical cause.

Savannah designer ‘Making the Cut’ on Amazon Prime fashion competition
Rescue Me Friday: Morticia
Savannah designer ‘Making the Cut’ on Amazon Prime fashion competition
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
