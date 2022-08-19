SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but before then, you can join the campaign to help the organization that provides financial and emotional support to local kids and families dealing with cancer treatments.

Cure Childhood Cancer’s Flags sale starts next week. You can display a decorative banner at your home to make sure no child fights alone.

Mandy Garola is the vice president of the South Georgia CURE chapter she joined WTOC on Morning Break with Sheri Neidlinger, this year’s CURE volunteer and flags neighborhood captain, to encourage everyone to get involved with this critical cause.

