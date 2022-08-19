Showers and storms build in this afternoon, evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning starts out mostly dry with a few isolated showers possible in the Lowcountry at daybreak.

Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s with a light southerly breeze. The stationary front from Thursday will begin to lift north today, bringing in moisture in from the south. It’ll be a bit warmer during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening. Have your rain gear on standby if you have plans during the evening!

Friday Tybee Tides: 2.1′ 8:36AM I 8.3′ 2:58PM I 2.9′ 9:27PM

Tybee marine forecast: Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. The breeze will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The UV index will be very high, but the rip current risk low among the 2-3 foot waves.

Our active weather pattern continues through the weekend. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. This pattern extends into this coming work week, so don’t put away your rain gear anytime soon!

Tropical update: An area of showers and storms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea will move toward the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. This system has a 40 percent chance of development once in the Gulf heading into the weekend. This could bring rain to southern Texas.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

