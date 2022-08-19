Sky Cams
Solar Tax Credit to make using solar panels more affordable

These sites at UVA produce about 20% of their electricity.(WVIR)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law three days ago, and there are many provisions in the bill aimed at reducing everyday costs for Americans including in their energy bills.

If you’re thinking about installing solar panels in your home, now might be the time to do it. The Solar Tax Credit, which was passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, allows homeowners to subtract 30% of solar costs off of their federal taxes for the next decade.

The Department of Energy says that there’s several things that qualify for the Solar Tax Credit, including of course solar panels, and all the equipment needed to get them running.

It also applies to any labor costs, as well as inspection costs.

Installing solar panels can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $40,000, according to folks from Empower Solar in Savannah.

But that hasn’t been stopping people from installing them lately, and the Solar Tax Credit will only make them more affordable.

“We’ve been super busy. We’ve been going probably three to five houses, every consultant. We’ve installed a little under $10 million worth of solar on residential homes in Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties in the last 12 months,” said Clay Copeland, regional sales manager at Empower Solar.

“For homes that are a good fit for solar, they can greatly lower their energy bill. They can add to the value of the house, and the federal tax credit makes it a 0 down program. They get that amount of money back whenever they go to file their taxes, and once again I know we’ve said it 100 times, but it makes it easy and accessible for homeowners here locally,” said Taylor Copeland, district manager at Empower Solar.

All taxpayers qualify for the Solar Tax Credit, and their is no dollar limit on it, so whether you spend $10,000 of $100,000 on solar equipment for your home, you’re still entitled to that 30% tax break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

