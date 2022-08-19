Tybee short-term rental moratorium could be extended for third time

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been a year since Tybee put a moratorium on short-term vacation rentals.

This has prevented people from registering new properties as an STVR. Since it initially went into effect, city council has extended the moratorium twice and next week they could vote to extend it for a third time.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions says she does anticipate that the council will move forward with some type of extension.

As a reminder, the city put the moratorium in place while they work to write new STVR rules. Mayor Sessions says the goal is to find a balance between the number of STVRs on the island and the residents’ quality of life.

Like many people I have spoken with on the island, Sessions says she wants this to be solved so that the council can get back to their daily operations. However, she says it is something they need to take their time on. She says people can expect the council to extend the moratorium until the end of October because, she feels, it would be a disservice to everyone involved if they lift it before a final draft of the ordinance is in place.

“It has been an inconvenience, but I think the approach that we tried to take was to get a thorough look at what the problems are. In order to really look at those, in depth, the city took a pause. We had town hall meetings, we had surveys, we had group meetings, and we had public hearings,” Mayor Sessions said.

The moratorium is on the agenda for next Thursday.

Mayor Sessions says there will be two readings of the proposed STVR ordinance after next week’s meeting. The first will be on Sept. 22. The second reading and the final vote will be on Oct. 13.

