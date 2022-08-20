Garden City police looking for missing man

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City police is asking for help in finding a resident that is missing.

65-year-old Hubert Brown was last seen on Highway 21 in Garden City on August 17, 2022.

Brown is 5′08″ and weighs about 195 pounds. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, a grey back pack, a grey hat, and black shoes.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Garden City Police Department or 911.

