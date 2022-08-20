Georgia Southern football holds little eagle clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern football team returned to where their first game was played Memorial Stadium in Savannah for their second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday.

After the open practice they held a free Little Eagles Football Clinic with players and coaches.

Around 75 boys and girls of all ages came out to run through drills with the team and the cheerleaders and Gus were on hand too.

The players said it’s fun to let loose with the next generation of Eagles after a tough practice.

“This was us, you know, not so long ago and to be able to give back to the community and give back to people who look up to us is an awesome opportunity,” Kyle Vantrease said.

“We love playing with the kids, like every chance we get to get out here and work with the kids, it’s just something we love to do,” Gerald Green said.

