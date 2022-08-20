Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern football holds little eagle clinic

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern football team returned to where their first game was played Memorial Stadium in Savannah for their second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday.

After the open practice they held a free Little Eagles Football Clinic with players and coaches.

Around 75 boys and girls of all ages came out to run through drills with the team and the cheerleaders and Gus were on hand too.

The players said it’s fun to let loose with the next generation of Eagles after a tough practice.

“This was us, you know, not so long ago and to be able to give back to the community and give back to people who look up to us is an awesome opportunity,” Kyle Vantrease said.

“We love playing with the kids, like every chance we get to get out here and work with the kids, it’s just something we love to do,” Gerald Green said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
Police lights
Police called to Memorial Stadium, high school football game called early
Savannah Police notice large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
Savannah Police Department notices large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
VIEWER VIDEO: Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police

Latest News

Georgia Southern football holds little eagle clinic
Georgia Southern football holds little eagle clinic
Effingham County vs. Richmond Hill
Effingham County vs. Richmond Hill
May River vs. New Hampstead
May River vs. New Hampstead
Georgia Southern University leaders call for Erk Russell’s College Football Hall of Fame...
Georgia Southern University leaders call for Erk Russell’s College Football Hall of Fame consideration