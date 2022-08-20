Police called to Memorial Stadium, high school football game canceled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police were on scene at Memorial Stadium.

Police says they stopped a fight before it happened.

Savannah Police also says the suspects fled the scene which caused others to run as well.

Police say there were no shots fired and no one was injured.

The high school football game between Jenkins and Benedictine has been cancelled.

