Savannah businesses gather in Tom Triplett Park to help the United Way

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Local businesses rely on community support to make it, and to thank the community for all that support, vendors from all over the area gathered in Tom Triplett Park Saturday to set up shop and help the United Way.

To set up in the marketplace, vendors paid a fee, which went to the United Way. They were then able to set up shop and do business with community members.

Businesses like Prewitt Homestead, Baked by Maggie, and Big Drop Peanuts were there.

Tony Murphy of Chatham County Parks and Recreation says the idea behind the marketplace was all-around community building.

“We’re trying to bring back the full sense of community, giving people an opportunity to get out and enjoy and connect. It’s anything to be able to go to a retail outlet and shop malls, but here you’ve got time to be leisurely, enjoy, bring your family out. There’s open space to play, run, relax, enjoy good food and good company,” Deputy Director Tony Murphy said.

“We love doing these pop-up markets. It’s the core of our business. We do a lot of business from our home, but these markets are where we get a lot of exposure to the community. This is where people come and visit and hang out and try products, and we just love doing these pop up markets,” Owner of Prewitt Homestead Brian Prewitt said.

In total, there were 18 vendors in the marketplace Saturday. And some say if given the opportunity, they would participate again.

