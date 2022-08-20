Savannah PD investigates early morning shooting downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Savannah.

According to police, officers responded to Whitaker and Broughton Street for a shooting early Saturday morning.

#SPDAlert - SPD quickly responded to a shooting at Whitaker and Broughton where they found a female with a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect vehicle was located and stopped. Detectives continue to investigate. There is no further information available at this time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) August 20, 2022

Police say they found a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries and located a suspect vehicle.

This shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.