Savannah PD investigates early morning shooting downtown

Savannah Police are investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Savannah.
Savannah Police are investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Savannah.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Savannah.

According to police, officers responded to Whitaker and Broughton Street for a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say they found a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries and located a suspect vehicle.

This shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

