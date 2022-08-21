Braves’ Marcell Ozuna strikes out following recent DUI arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Just days after Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence in Norcross, he was met with a loud roar of boos at Truist Park.

Ozuna was removed from the lineup in the Braves’ eventual 6-2 win against the Houston Astros on Friday. Ozuna finished 0-for-2 in the Braves’ 5-4 loss on Sunday and was later relieved for Eddie Rosario.

RELATED: Olson’s check-swing double in 11th helps Braves top Astros

The 31-year-old Braves outfielder was pulled over at approximately 3:30 a.m. Aug. 19 after he was observed speeding and driving in both the left and right travel lanes along Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross in his Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The reporting officer wrote in his report that as soon as he approached the car, the driver said “sorry, sorry, I’m Ozuna from the Braves.”

The officer reportedly smelled alcohol and observed that Ozuna’s eyes were red and watery. The officer then asked Ozuna why he was in Norcross and he replied “the party.”

Believing Ozuna to be under the influence, he was placed under arrest and transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

At the jail, Ozuna said no to a blood test. The officer attempted to have Ozuna’s blood drawn anyways under the implied consent law but was told that no one was available to do it.

Ozuna was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and booked into the jail. Ozuna was later released on bond.

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna apologized before saying he was ‘from the Braves’

The Braves organization released the following statement Friday on Ozuna’s DUI arrest:

“The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident. Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.