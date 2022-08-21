Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna strikes out following recent DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna
Marcell Ozuna(Contributed)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Just days after Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence in Norcross, he was met with a loud roar of boos at Truist Park.

Ozuna was removed from the lineup in the Braves’ eventual 6-2 win against the Houston Astros on Friday. Ozuna finished 0-for-2 in the Braves’ 5-4 loss on Sunday and was later relieved for Eddie Rosario.

RELATED: Olson’s check-swing double in 11th helps Braves top Astros

The 31-year-old Braves outfielder was pulled over at approximately 3:30 a.m. Aug. 19 after he was observed speeding and driving in both the left and right travel lanes along Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross in his Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The reporting officer wrote in his report that as soon as he approached the car, the driver said “sorry, sorry, I’m Ozuna from the Braves.”

The officer reportedly smelled alcohol and observed that Ozuna’s eyes were red and watery. The officer then asked Ozuna why he was in Norcross and he replied “the party.”

Believing Ozuna to be under the influence, he was placed under arrest and transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

At the jail, Ozuna said no to a blood test. The officer attempted to have Ozuna’s blood drawn anyways under the implied consent law but was told that no one was available to do it.

Ozuna was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and booked into the jail. Ozuna was later released on bond.

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna apologized before saying he was ‘from the Braves’
Outfielder Marcell Ozuna apologized before saying he was ‘from the Braves’

The Braves organization released the following statement Friday on Ozuna’s DUI arrest:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
Georgia State Trooper involved in crash on Bay Street
Alabama Ave
Three people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Saudi Lee
Man shot and killed by SPD officer case turned over to District Attorney’s office

Latest News

The Battery At Truist Park
Braves to induct Joe Adcock, Leo Mazzone, Joe Torre into team Hall of Fame
Savannah Bananas player Beau Brewer
Bananas a popular bunch MLB Draft week
Freddie Freeman makes emotional return to Truist Park to play Braves
Freddie Freeman makes emotional return to Truist Park to play former team
Fans in Savannah on St. Patrick's Day pose with the 2021 World Series trophy.
World Series trophy stops at Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade