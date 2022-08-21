Dylan Smith Saturday Night Weather Forecast 08/20/2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The starting temperatures for Sunday will be in the mid to lower-70s for most, with highs in the 80s to 90s that afternoon.

Throughout the first half of the day, I’ll look for more mostly to partly could skies. By Sunday afternoon, we should begin seeing a few showers/storms starting to pop up around the area after 3 p.m.

The worst of these should remain farther inland, where we could see some scattered stronger storms form as they push east northeast through midnight Sunday night.

During this time, the main concern will still be more localized flooding around areas where the worst storms are at. This also is the trend I look for throughout each day of the upcoming workweek.

Starting temperatures should stay in the mid to lower-70s each morning, as highs stay around the mid to upper-80s each afternoon.

Each day we’ll also continue to track more of these pop-up storm/shower chances each afternoon to evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

During this time, I’ll still track chances to see a few strong to severe storms each day. However, localized flooding will be the main concern. So, be sure to have your rain gear handy and give yourself some extra time to commute back home each day.

