Georgia State Trooper involved in crash on Bay Street

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia State trooper was involved in a crash Saturday.

Police say a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street approaching the Fell Street intersection around 10:35 p.m.

A car stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street and entered the Bay Street intersection traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Bay Street.

The trooper attempted to avoid the collision with the car however, he was unable to. Officials say the trooper hit the car in its left front, with his right front.

The driver was taken to the medical center with injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

