Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrating 103rd birthday

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ice cream lovers are gathering on Broughton St. to celebrate a Savannah staple.

We’re talking about Leopold’s Ice Cream. The shop held a block party today to celebrate its one hundred and third birthday.

Celebrators enjoyed musical performances, face painting, and of course ice cream.

Shop owners say Saturday was aimed at showing appreciation for the community’s support.

“I think of my dad, and when my dad started this with his older brother, and wondering if they even thought how it would go and where we are today. We’re just -- it’s very humbling frankly.”

This was the first celebration in two years because of the pandemic.

If you want to get in on the fu .the block party runs until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
Police lights
Police called to Memorial Stadium, high school football game called early
Savannah Police notice large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
Savannah Police Department notices large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special...
Riceboro residents trying to catch a glimpse of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

Latest News

Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrating 103rd birthday
Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrating 103rd birthday
Savannah businesses gather in Tom Triplett Park to help the United Way
Savannah businesses
Savannah businesses gather in Tom Triplett Park to help the United Way
Fields reopen at Hendrix Park in time for football season
Fields reopen at Hendrix Park in time for football season