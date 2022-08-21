Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrating 103rd birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ice cream lovers are gathering on Broughton St. to celebrate a Savannah staple.

We’re talking about Leopold’s Ice Cream. The shop held a block party today to celebrate its one hundred and third birthday.

Celebrators enjoyed musical performances, face painting, and of course ice cream.

Shop owners say Saturday was aimed at showing appreciation for the community’s support.

“I think of my dad, and when my dad started this with his older brother, and wondering if they even thought how it would go and where we are today. We’re just -- it’s very humbling frankly.”

This was the first celebration in two years because of the pandemic.

If you want to get in on the fu .the block party runs until 7 p.m.

