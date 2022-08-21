Man shot and killed by SPD officer case turned over to District Attorney’s office
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished its report of an officer-involved shooting in Savannah.
GBI officials confirmed Saturday that they’ve turned over Saudi Lee’s case to the District Attorney’s office.
Lee was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer on June 24.
According to the GBI, the DA’s office will decide next steps in the case.
