Pembroke family’s home damaged by fallen tree

Fallen tree
Fallen tree(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms rolled through the area Saturday night, bringing lots of thunder and lightning with them.

And for one couple in Pembroke, it brought down a tree right on to the roof of their home.

“I heard a loud boom, thinking it was the transformer. Come to look out the back door, and a tree fell on our house,” Thomas said.

Effectively trapping Thomas and her husband. Leaving through the front door not possible as the deck was under construction before the storm happened and this tree now blocks a path out of the back.

Thomas says Bryan County fire was unable to remove the tree, but that they did offer to help her and her husband get out of the house and get them in touch with the Red Cross.

Thomas says she had to decline.

“I told them that I have power, we have dogs so we didn’t really want to leave. My husband has chronic COPD so he’s on oxygen. I myself and recovering from colon cancer surgery, and I also have an incurable bone marrow cancer, and just want to be close to home.”

A family member has since pitched in and cleared a path to the back door, so she and her husband can at least get in and out.

It’s a temporary fix, however and Thomas doesn’t know how they’re going to remove the tree and fix the hole in their roof.

“I’m just at a loss, because we have to deal with this. I still have to deal with my issue, I still have to deal with my husband’s issue. It just adds more stress.”

This is the second time in recent months the Thomas’ home has been damaged by a storm. They had roof damage after April’s deadly tornado. They say those repairs weren’t quite done and now they’re faced with even more.

