Residents concerned about proposed zoning changes to planned industrial park in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A proposed change for the planned Savannah Chatham manufacturing center just off I-16 along John Carter Road is leaving some neighbors worried.

“With our neighborhoods backing up to it, with two schools nearby, with 10,0000 more homes coming, we’re definitely concerned on whether this is something that will make noise all night long, have lights on all night long,” Cheryl Sanderlin, Lives near property said.

Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority recently petitioned for the plot of land to be rezoned from light industrial to heavy industrial use.

A move SEDA says that will attract better jobs.

“To best place this manufacturing center to be prime real estate for high wage jobs. Put us in the best possible, competitive situation to attract high wages to the community,” SEDA VP of Business Development Jesse Dillon said.

Concerned neighbors met with SEDA officials after they say they weren’t properly notified of the proposed change.

A claim that SEDA disputes.

“There are three ways to notify property owners: Advertising, which we did, notice to the neighbors within 300 feet, which we believe was done, and the signs which we did according to state zoning procedure law, notwithstanding that we’ll come back and do it again. If we can find property off site that doesn’t even belong to us, but the property owner says it’s ok, we’d otherwise be trespassing but we’re willing to put in additional signs. Just tell us where and we’ll do it,” SEDA Attorney Harold Yellin said.

Neighbors also say that land clearing for the planned site has caused flooding and structural issues in their homes.

“We had a lot of flooding in the back that came in some of our buildings. Our homes, the floors in our homes, the hardwood floors are buckling. We’re having cracks we’ve never noticed before and all of this was within about six months of the clearing,” Sanderlin said.

Officials with SEDA say they purchased the land back in 20-16 with SPLOST funds to attract high level manufacturing jobs.

And despite transparency concerns from neighbors SEDA officials say the meeting was productive.

“Obviously we can’t solve everything now, but I do think we have a great starting point to do that, to make that solutions, and to address their concerns. This is the first time we’ve been given a time and a place to show up and talk,” SEDA VP of Business Development Jesse Dillon said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.