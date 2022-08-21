Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters.

Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of the Coastal Empire with the needs of those who already live here.

“The reality is we need to have a Coastal Georgia Resilience Commission. It’s not enough to have good jobs when you don’t also bring opportunities for people to enjoy the benefits of that success. I want to make sure gentrification doesn’t take Coastal Georgia the way it’s taken metro Atlanta. That’s why I want to create what’s called a circuit breaker, that says that if your property values rise faster than your income, you still get to stay where you are and reap the benefits of what’s going on,” Stacey Abrams said.

Abrams also touched on gun violence. She told those in attendance if elected she plans to work to reverse Senate Bill 319, which allows Georgians to carry a concealed handgun in public without a license.

“We have to recognize, no it’s not just about mass shootings. It’s about being in a parking lot and being afraid to get to your car. It’s about driving down the street and having someone reach out of his window and shoot into your car because he thinks you cut him off. Those are stories that are happening every day in Georgia because of a culture of gun violence,” Abrams said.

A Bryan County teacher asked Abrams how she plans to help educators.

Abrams responded that Georgia had a 68 percent teacher retention rate last school year- and that the way to get that number up is through increasing salaries.

“Our teachers do not make a good living in this state because we don’t invest enough in their futures and in who they are. If we raise their pay, we raise their standard of living and we raise the standards in our schools, and we actually get her help because we are losing teachers at an alarming rate.”

Abrams is running against incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, who defeated her in the Georgia governor’s race back in 2018. Georgia voters will decide who they want to be their next governor this election day, which is Nov. 8.

