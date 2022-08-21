Sky Cams
Three people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Savannah police.

Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries.

Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues are blocked off at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WTOC for updates.

