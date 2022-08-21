Three people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Savannah police.
Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries.
Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues are blocked off at this time.
This is a developing situation. Stay with WTOC for updates.
#SPDAlert - SPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue. Three people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives are on scene and the investigation is ongoing. There is no further information at this time.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) August 21, 2022
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.