1 person dead following crash in Liberty County

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Liberty County.

A woman standing outside her car on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff.

Laff says the 32-year-old woman who was driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta pulled over to the side of the road in the direction of Riceboro.

She was standing behind her car when she was struck by a driver operating a 2014 Hyndai Azera traveling in the same direction.

Officials say the driver failed to stay in his lane, slammed into the woman and her car causing both cars to rest in a ditch.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The driver of the Hyndai Azera and 3 children were taken to the hospital.

