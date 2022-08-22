3 charged with murder following homicide, suspicious fire in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has charged three people with murder following a suspicious fire in Sylvania that recovered a body after it was extinguished.

A fourth person was charged in the case as well.

The GBI has charged the following people:

Labaron Quinterius Brown, 18, with Murder and Armed Robbery

Timothy Marad Omarious Wheeler, 21, with Murder, Armed Robbery and Arson 1st Degree

Jennifer Elaine Brinson, 28, with Murder, Armed Robbery and Arson 1st Degree

Tyler Roberson, 21, with Arson 1st Degree

They are facing charges after a Nov. 23, 2021 fire on Old Poor Robin Road. The body of Charles Brady Gibson, 46, was found inside the house after the fire was extinguished. The body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s office where his death was ruled a homicide.

Brown and Wheeler were already in custody in the Screven County Jail on unrelated charges. Brinson was in custody in the Bulloch County Jail on unrelated charges.

GBI agents and Screven County Sheriff’s Office deputies found and arrested Roberson in Sylvania. He was taken to the Screven County jail without incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912.564.2013 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912.871.1121.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1.800.597.TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the GBI says the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.