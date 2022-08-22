Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe

The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WCTV staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night.

Aurora Mobley-Miller has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The 1-year-old was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin.

The abduction occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
Police lights
Police called to Memorial Stadium, high school football game called early
Alabama Ave
Three people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
Savannah Police are investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Savannah.
Savannah PD investigates early morning shooting downtown
Georgia State Trooper involved in crash on Bay Street

Latest News

Intersection 280
Bryan Co. commissioners approve new red light at the intersection of 280
Alabama Ave
Savannah residents react to shooting on Alabama Ave
THE News at 11 - Sunday
Savannah residents react to shooting on Alabama Ave
New red light
Bryan Co. commissioners approve new red light at the intersection of 280