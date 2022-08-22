Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon.

Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get

“We are trying to come up with a 10-year master plan on how to update, how to bring new amenities, and how to meet the citizens demand all across the county,” Beaufort County Public Information Officer Christopher Ophardt said.

People use these areas for all kinds of outdoor activities, and Ophardt says their improvement will help the county’s economy. Through the feedback the county has received so far, there are a few things citizens are clear they want.

“Biggest thing is parking, they’d like to see expanded parking of where we can do that at the boat landings, wash off areas for the boats because the salt water can really corrode the boats, and then also restroom facilities.

So far, they’ve held two of those public meetings with three still to come. The county also tells me they’ve about 1000 responses for the survey online, which won’t close for another few weeks.

