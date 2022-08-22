Sky Cams
Bryan Co. commissioners approve new red light at the intersection of 280

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners recently approved a new project aimed at improving parts of US-280 near I-16.

County officials approved a new red light at the intersection of 280 and Oracal Parkway at a recent commission meeting.

The project is one of several set for that section of roadway.

Commissioners say they’re eager for work to get started.

“That’s been a long time coming. We’ve been pressing to get that done. A lot of the businesses in the area through Special Tax Transporation Impact have helped pay for that. So, we appreciate the state. Of course, we had to get it through the state highway department, Georgia DOT, that was a big thing. So we’re very happy to get that moving,” Noah Covington said.

Construction is set to be complete by early next year.

