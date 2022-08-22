Casey Canal Drainage Project beginning soon, Monday night meeting will discuss how it will improve flooding in Midtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Throughout summer in Savannah, we can always expect to have the rain.

For some residents in Midtown that also means they can always expect some flooding in their neighborhoods.

The city plans to address some of those flooding concerns in places like Habersham Village.

This area of town is one of the lowest points in the City of Savannah. Alderman Nick Palumbo says his constituents in District 4 are always telling him about the flooding problems in this area.

Palumbo says the rain we have gotten over the past few weeks has been a good reminder that even significant rainfall could be a problem and we need to get better prepared for any tropical storm systems that could come our way in the future.

The past few days the city has been working to clear out some of the drain lines in the midtown area so that water can flow better in these older neighborhoods.

Myron Powell who has lived in Midtown since 2006 says there have always been the same problem spots every time it rains.

“I know Savannah is pretty flat and so it backs up pretty quick and when you get a lot of rain it is a problem all over town, we keep looking everytime it rains we start timing, is it 10 minutes, is it flooded down there,” Powell says.

There is some good news for Myron and other residents in Midtown. There is a new plan in the works to start a new project to help flooding in this area. The city will be releasing all of the details tonight at a public meeting.

After nearly 20 years of planning, we are just a couple of months away from actual work beginning out here to help with the drainage.

The Casey Canal Drainage Project will focus on one specific area in Midtown, stretching from DeRenne Avenue up to East 52nd Street between the streets of Bull and Waters.

It is a nearly $40 million project paid for by SPLOST funds.

Details on the project are still vague but tonight, the city will share with residents what improvements will be made, the engineering plans and what to expect while construction is underway.

“It’s exciting to see it come to fruition, we know residents are going to have a lot of questions and they should, it is time to be prepared, get involved and know what is happening on your block specifically and to be excited about the improvements that are up ahead so this is all about protecting our homes and protecting our neighborhoods,” said Palumbo.

If you live in the neighborhoods impacted, you can come to the first public hearing about the project tonight. It’s happening at the JEA at 6 p.m.

The city will be discussing their plans on how to improve storm water and drainage infrastructure in midtown Savannah.

That meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

If you can’t make it tonight there will be one more in person session for residents before the work begins out here - which is expected at the beginning of 2023.

We know it is needed in this neighborhood, but the city says they plan to use this first project as a model going forward for other neighborhoods across the city.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.