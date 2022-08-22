Sky Cams
City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey

City of Savannah drone view
City of Savannah drone view(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes.

Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements.

The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes in your neighborhood.

The deadline to fill out the survey is Friday, September 9th.

