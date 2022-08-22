Dylan Smith’s Sunday Night Weather Update 8/21/2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs depend on where we see rain after noon.

Most areas should reach high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s by mid-afternoon. That’s when you’ll want to keep some rain gear handy. We still could see a few light showers around the morning hours, but the pop-up storms should begin to form in our western inland counties by 2 PM.

These showers/storms should form in waves and continue pushing east through midnight. During this time, conditions will likely be similar to what we saw today. I’m expecting a couple of strong to severe storms that could be capable of producing damaging winds, lightning, and flooding concerns.

Be sure to give yourself extra time commuting home tomorrow afternoon while this happens. This trend of afternoon storms will continue throughout the rest of this week and into next weekend.

During this time, I’ll continue tracking highs to stay in the upper to mid-80s each day with lows in the lower-70s for most. As we go through each afternoon, the severe weather threat should not be as high as the day prior.

That does not mean we won’t see anything, but chances will be lower. Regardless, flooding concerns will continue to remain high throughout the rest of the week. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each day in the meantime.

