Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Fla. homicide suspect arrested in Pooler

James Green
James Green(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Florida homicide suspect is in jail after being arrested in Pooler.

The Pooler Police Department responded to First Baptist Church on Highway 80 last Tuesday for reports of a suspicious man.

While being questioned, police say James Green became erratic and tried to drive away.

Officers discovered Green’s car was registered to someone else, and requested a wellness check on the owner back in Florida.

That’s when the bodies of Green’s aunt and uncle were found inside their home.

Green faces a number of charges, including first degree premeditated murder in Melbourne, Fla.

He’s currently being held in the Chatham County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
Georgia State Trooper involved in crash on Bay Street
Alabama Ave
Three people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has charged three people with murder following a...
3 charged with murder following homicide, suspicious fire in Sylvania

Latest News

Marc Wilson
Jury selection begins for Marc Wilson trial
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have...
Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody
Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann addresses not running for re-election
Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann addresses not running for re-election
Memorial Stadium
Safety concerns arise after incident abruptly stops football game at Memorial Stadium