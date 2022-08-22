Fla. homicide suspect arrested in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Florida homicide suspect is in jail after being arrested in Pooler.

The Pooler Police Department responded to First Baptist Church on Highway 80 last Tuesday for reports of a suspicious man.

While being questioned, police say James Green became erratic and tried to drive away.

Officers discovered Green’s car was registered to someone else, and requested a wellness check on the owner back in Florida.

That’s when the bodies of Green’s aunt and uncle were found inside their home.

Green faces a number of charges, including first degree premeditated murder in Melbourne, Fla.

He’s currently being held in the Chatham County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.