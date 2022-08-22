Fla. homicide suspect arrested in Pooler
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Florida homicide suspect is in jail after being arrested in Pooler.
The Pooler Police Department responded to First Baptist Church on Highway 80 last Tuesday for reports of a suspicious man.
While being questioned, police say James Green became erratic and tried to drive away.
Officers discovered Green’s car was registered to someone else, and requested a wellness check on the owner back in Florida.
That’s when the bodies of Green’s aunt and uncle were found inside their home.
Green faces a number of charges, including first degree premeditated murder in Melbourne, Fla.
He’s currently being held in the Chatham County Jail.
