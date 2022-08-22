Sky Cams
Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann addresses not running for re-election

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The Mayor of Hilton Head announced recently he will not be running for re-election in November. John McCann was elected back in 2018.

“Loved every minute of it, loved the people that are here, but it’s time for a change... it’s time for a change,” said Mayor McCann.

McCann served on town council for six years before his term as mayor, and now he says the island is ready for new leadership.

“When you go along there are so many new people coming up with new ideas, different ideas, it’s healthy for a town council to turn over.”

He compares the role to running a business, waking up every day expecting something to happen and never being disappointed.

“During my term we’ve had a hurricane, we’ve had a pandemic, we’ve had the mask on, the mask off.”

While he’s enjoyed his time, Mayor McCann admits there are some regrets.

“You probably could’ve done more with housing, you probably could’ve done more with our homeless people, you probably could’ve done more with people that need food banks to live every day.”

There’s a lot he’s proud of too, believing he’s leaving Hilton Head a better place than he found it and while that won’t be official for a few more months, he’s got advice for his successor now.

“The more places you go, the more ribbons you cut, the more babies you kiss the more you’re out there, people feel comfortable because you’re out here.”

As for who that’ll be, he’s not ready to back a replacement at this time.

“There is but it won’t be yet though. I haven’t met two of the four candidates and I’d like to do that first before I endorse anybody.”

