Historic building being renovated into new recovery center
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic building in the heart of Lyons is getting big renovations. It’s set to be the future home of a walk-in facility for people suffering from things like substance abuse and other mental health challenges.

This historic building has been used by many in the community since the 30s. Most recently it was used as the Lyons Garden Club, but soon it’ll turn into a recovery center called “Gardens of Hope.”

Gardens of Hope Director Craig George is also the founder of FORGE, an in-patient recovery program that helps men who suffer from addiction.

With as much need he says the Toombs County community has, he wanted to create a place where people seeking recovery or who are in active recovery could come and get free, immediate help.

George says this two-story building will have an activity center and an office/meeting space. George says once it’s up and running, people can walk through the doors at any time.

They will get to learn from their peers about the several pathways of recovery, get access to counselors and help finding jobs among other things.

“The motto that we go by is connection is the opposite of addiction and so the opportunity to not only connect the individuals together with others who have found long-term recovery, but also connecting the resources together I think is what excites me the most.”

George says they hope to have the center up and running by the first of next year. Until then, if anyone needs their services or knows someone who may, they can get in touch with FORGE through their social media accounts.

