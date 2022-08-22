Hometown Hero: Dr. David Byck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. David Byck was a giant in the local medical community, particularly at Memorial Health.

This WTOC Hometown Hero’s legacy will live on at Memorial’s Mercer School of Medicine through state-of-the-art simulation labs named in his honor.

“This gift helps our students to see and remember what’s happened in the past so they can be the physicians they can be in the future.

And it puts one of the most important names at Mercer School of Medicine on what will be one of the most important tools in teaching and training future doctors with the introduction of the David B. Byck, MD Simulation Labs at the school’s Savannah campus.

“We felt the best way to honor David would be to continue to support medical education as medical education was one of his greatest loves, second only to his family and his community,” Dr. Peggy Byck said.

Dr. Byck was a Savannah native and an OBGYN at Memorial when Mercer arrived there. And he was one of the school’s biggest supporters and greatest assets from the start.

“His early support of that mission was vital to making sure it really had deep roots and it really lasted all these years. Without his help initially, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

“David was the quintessential teacher in everything he did. That wasn’t just for his students but the rest of us as well. We learned from him continuously. And this was a world he would identify with right off the bat,” Dr. Ramon Meguiar said.

“He was not only professionally gifted, he was gifted as a person who would instruct, as a person who would mentor, as a person who would take you aside and give you as much time as you needed,” Rabbi Robert Haas said.

Students and residents will use the simulation labs and their models and mannequins to safely learn medical skills and procedures.

“I was surprised how close it was to the real thing. You really get a good idea of the maneuvers you need to safely deliver a baby and it makes you more comfortable before you’re doing it in real life,” Dr. Tanner Fincher said.

Mercer will use the name on them to honor a WTOC Hometown Hero and the connection between the school’s past, present and future.

“It’s important for the younger generation to remember how they got here, what was done in the past, what motivated that love of taking care of people.”

“We wanted this medical education of his to continue on for future physicians for the betterment of the community, as he would also want.”

“Nothing says that it’s important to learn, learn well, learn safely and take excellent care of your patients than having a simulation lab that’s named for David Byck, MD.”

