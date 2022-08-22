Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jury selection begins for Marc Wilson trial

Marc Wilson
Marc Wilson(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than a year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was shot while riding in the back seat of a friend’s truck.

Marc Wilson is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the June 2020 shooting. Hutcheson was killed just after midnight on a Sunday morning.

Police say it happened on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Brannen Street and Highway 67. Wilson’s trial will play out just three miles away inside the Bulloch County courthouse.

But first a jury has to be selected. Jury selection has been moving slowly Monday with Judge Ronnie Thompson actually changing up the selection process to speed things along.

At first, an individual juror was pulled and questioned individually by the prosecution and defense but after that took almost half an hour, Judge Thompson decided that the panel would be questioned as a group and then pulled for individual questioning if needed.

Lead defense attorney Francys Johnson challenged that, saying that it interfered with his ability to fairly select jurors.

Judge Thompson overruled him, and that group questioning format continued for the rest of the day.

So far, only about 24 potential jurors have gone through questioning and that’s out of 101 jurors that reported Monday.

The jury pool was asked questions about gun ownership, road rage, and racial bias. The only potential jurors who have been cut from the list so far are those with personal reasons unrelated to the case.

Selection will continue Tuesday at 8 a.m. with no fixed timeline for how long it could take to finish.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
Georgia State Trooper involved in crash on Bay Street
Alabama Ave
Three people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has charged three people with murder following a...
3 charged with murder following homicide, suspicious fire in Sylvania

Latest News

Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have...
Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody
Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann addresses not running for re-election
Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann addresses not running for re-election
THE News at 5:30
Historic building being renovated into new recovery center
James Green
Fla. homicide suspect arrested in Pooler