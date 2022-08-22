Jury selection begins for Marc Wilson trial

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than a year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was shot while riding in the back seat of a friend’s truck.

Marc Wilson is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the June 2020 shooting. Hutcheson was killed just after midnight on a Sunday morning.

Police say it happened on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Brannen Street and Highway 67. Wilson’s trial will play out just three miles away inside the Bulloch County courthouse.

But first a jury has to be selected. Jury selection has been moving slowly Monday with Judge Ronnie Thompson actually changing up the selection process to speed things along.

At first, an individual juror was pulled and questioned individually by the prosecution and defense but after that took almost half an hour, Judge Thompson decided that the panel would be questioned as a group and then pulled for individual questioning if needed.

Lead defense attorney Francys Johnson challenged that, saying that it interfered with his ability to fairly select jurors.

Judge Thompson overruled him, and that group questioning format continued for the rest of the day.

So far, only about 24 potential jurors have gone through questioning and that’s out of 101 jurors that reported Monday.

The jury pool was asked questions about gun ownership, road rage, and racial bias. The only potential jurors who have been cut from the list so far are those with personal reasons unrelated to the case.

Selection will continue Tuesday at 8 a.m. with no fixed timeline for how long it could take to finish.

