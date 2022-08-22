Sky Cams
LB3 Foundation celebrates life of Lawrence Bryan IV

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan family will ask the community to gather and remember their late son this weekend, as they once again hold an event to help kids in Savannah.

Lawrence Bryan III started the LB3 Foundation to honor the memory of his son, who was killed in Savannah seven years ago this month.

The organization has worked to improve the lives of families in Savannah ever since, and on Saturday will celebrate the life of Lawrence the 4th with an event that will also help with kids going back to school.

