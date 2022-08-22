New details released in shooting that injured three people on Alabama Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say they are looking into a Saturday night shooting in Savannah that sent three people to the hospital.

The police report from the triple shooting on Alabama Avenue laid out more details, like how potentially deadly and destructive this incident was.

According to the police report, the victims from Saturday night’s shooting around 9 p.m. range in age from 18 to 42, and had varying, non-life threatening injuries with one person shot in the arm, another shot in the leg.

One responding officer noted shell casings on the ground at the intersection of Ohio and New York Avenues.

Police also discovered five nearby vehicles that were either damaged by gunfire or the suspect vehicle, which was described as a white sedan.

People living in the area said they heard what seemed to be automatic gunfire before people at Avondale Park starting running for cover.

“People who were gathered peacefully having a good time, and somebody came along and felt the need to fire off guns for who knows what reason, but, regardless...,” said Anthony Teixeira, the president of the Avondale Neighborhood Association.

We learned over the weekend the gathering at the park was a neighborhood reunion for east side residents.

At last check, no arrests have been made in the case.

