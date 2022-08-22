Police looking for two burglary suspects in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A Vidalia business targeted by two men who police say broke into the store in the middle of the night. Now, police are working to identify them and make an arrest.

You can see the door behind me has been repaired, but the owner here at Sound Solution says the two men hit the door three times before it completely shattered and when it did they were only in for a few seconds before making a run for it.

This is the moment all caught on camera. You can see the back door at Sound Solution II as it’s being broken then it shatters to the floor and just a few moments later you see this. One of the suspects ducks through the door and gets inside.

“It’s just invasion of privacy. I work for everything that I got. Nothing was given to me and I’m just a small local business,” Owner Alex Shokoh said.

Store owner Alex Shokoh Alai says around 3 a.m. Monday morning he got a notification on his phone.

“It just said that the motion sensor had gone off.”

He says the alarm has gone off in the past, but it’s never been an actual break-in before. As soon as this man is seen stepping inside … watch how the camera moves and is pointed at the ground.

“They thought they were being smart, but I’ve got more cameras watching their back at the same time so it’s fully, fully seen.”

Shokoh-Alai says he thinks his store was being scoped out before the incident.

“I wonder if they were ever a customer in here?”

“Most likely so because of the way that they moved the camera on the inside. I feel like they had been inside my store to know that something was there.”

But even with the sly maneuvers they thought they were making .. it was only a matter of seconds before the store’s alarm rang out.

“They just ran. They ran like a cat.”

And to his surprise.

“They left here with nothing.”

Shokoh-Alai says they could’ve easily taken thousands of dollars worth of stuff. He says it doesn’t make the situation he’s left in, though, any better.

“It’s just the aggravation knowing that I’m having to spend my hard-earned money to replace a door for no reason. I’d give the shirt off my back for somebody if they’d just ask.”

Sound Solution sits in the heart of Vidalia’s downtown. Shokoh-Alai says other businesses in the area need to watch out too.

“Just be prepared. Make sure you got cameras. Make sure you got security. Don’t think it won’t happen because it will happen to you too. They don’t care. They have no sympathy for who it is they’re just out to get money.”

And he has this message for the suspects.

“Earn yourself, be somebody. Be respectful.”

Police and those here at the store say if anyone has any information about this incident or if they recognize the people in the surveillance video that you help them out so they can make a fast arrest.

