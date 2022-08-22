Purata’s goal helps Atlanta United tie Columbus 2-2

Sky Cams
Atlanta United players huddle before the start of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - Juan José Purata scored in the 77th minute to offset a second-half brace by Columbus’ Cucho Hernández, helping Atlanta United earn a 2-2 draw with the Crew on Sunday.

The two teams waited out a lengthy rain delay before Atlanta United (7-10-9) went out and failed to win for an 11th straight time on the road, three off the team record.

Santiago Sosa scored his first goal of the season to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute.

Hernández pulled Columbus (8-6-11) even in the 66th minute with his seventh goal in nine matches with the club and gave the Crew the lead six minutes later with his eighth.

Edwin Mosquera had an assist Purata’s second goal of the season.

Eloy Room had four saves in each half for Columbus. Rocco Ríos Novo saved six shots for Atlanta United.

Columbus had won six of the previous seven matches with Atlanta United. The Crew have just three wins in their last 11 home matches.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

