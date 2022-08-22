Savannah residents react to shooting on Alabama Ave

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A neighborhood gathering rocked by gunshots.

“I was moving to the groove and I heard some shots like, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ and I’m thinking it’s fire crackers and then it just kept repeating,” Reunion Planner Omar Akbar said.

A shooting in Savannah’s Avondale neighborhood sending three people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The gunfire happening near an eastside Savannah neighborhood reunion on Saturday at Avondale Park.

Omar Akbar organized the reunion and says it was a chance for neighbors to have fun.

“We need opportunities to congregate and come together and release and just don’t have no worries. That’s what this east Savannah reunion was about,” Akbar said.

But the scene quickly turned scary says Akbar who was joined by Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan during the interview.

“And then I realized what was going on, so at that time, I’m doing just like everyone else is doing and I’m trying to get to safety.”

Neighborhood leaders describe the area as quiet and diverse.

They say they’re saddened by the shooting but say their neighborhood should be remembered for more than this shooting.

“This is not the only thing Avondale should be in the news for. Like this is just such a neat neighborhood, and it’s just really, it’s disappointing that one incident can really flavor what people think about it,” VP, Avondale Neighborhood Association Alys Spillman said.

“It sucks, people who had gathered peacefully, having a good time and somebody came along and felt the need to fire guns for who knows what reason. It bothers me,” President Anthony Teixeira said.

This neighborhood is in Wilder-Bryan’s district, and she lives nearby. She’s now calling on police and community members alike to put an end to gun violence in Savannah.

“It’s unfair for people to come into a community where people are wanting just to enjoy the fruits of their labor and you can’t do that when people are shooting, or gambling, or doing other things that negatively impact a neighborhood. We can’t continue to call this a Hostess City when people who actually live here, and make it home and it’s not beautiful for them,” District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan said.

