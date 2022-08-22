Savannah Tech students sign 2 year apprenticeship program with Gulfstream Aviation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of Savannah Tech students signed a two year apprenticeship program with Gulfstream Aviation Monday.

The eight students will receive on the job training while earning skills that leaders at Gulfstream say will help build their career at the company and beyond.

”Savannah Technical College has been a partner with Gulfstream for a very long time, and they’re a very good partner, a very strong partner, a very collaborative partner and so we work with them a lot. They have talented folks with incredible skillsets across the board and also in aviation, which is important to us,” Chief Human Resource Officer Amy Ariano said.

Gulfstream says it hopes the program will also help local students stay and build a career in Savannah.

