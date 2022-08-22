SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center.

A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work.

She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients.

The young photographer says she has been an advocate for mental health in all of her work.

She says she had to make personal connections with people in a short period of time in order to tell their stories authentically.

“I think that the common thread between union mission and my work is that we are here to amplify stories and to make stories heard that otherwise are over looked. And I think that my work invites you to look at people in the photographs with compassion and empathy and I personally urge you to look beyond the vulnerabilities photographed and hope for a better future. And I think that’s what Union Mission’s whole idea is as an organization,” said photographer Robin Maaya.

The project is also apart of SCAD Serve.

It’s a University initiative in efforts to helping find solutions to problems in the Savannah community.

