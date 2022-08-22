Sky Cams
Vaden Nissan helping students with membership fees for The Future Business Leaders of America program

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual partnership that gives students the opportunity to get hands on experience is kicked off Monday.

Vaden Nissan in Savannah is helping Islands high school students with their membership fees for The Future Business Leaders of America program.

Six students got to tour Vaden’s facility and learn about the business.

The partnership started last year and there has already been one student who stayed with the dealership after the program ended.

Derrick Butler Principal at Islands high school says this program is one of the ways they demonstrate their commitment to their students.

“Our commitment is number one to ensure our students are graduating, but also that they are prepared for the transition to employment, enrollment, entrepreneurship and this is exactly what this partnership is doing for our students,” Principal Derrick Butler said.

Each of Vaden’s 9 branches are partnered with one or more schools supporting programs just like this one.

