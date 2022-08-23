Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near 300 million dollar project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of.

The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.

The Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to narrow the scope of their involvement meaning they would be:

“Condensing the project and just replacing the bridges, which would be moss creek and the Bluffton mainland side through windmill harbor on Hilton Head Island,” Beaufort County Public Information Officer Christopher Ophardt said.

The important piece is that the county would stop their efforts at the Hilton Head town line, leaving work on the island itself up to the town and stopping the collaboration between the two. They’ve had five meetings in the last few months and several other conversations, but the county says they still haven’t gotten what they’re looking for.

“For the last five years the county has been working with the town of Hilton Head to secure municipal consent but has been unable to do so.”

Ophardt says legally they don’t need the town’s approval, so they decided to go ahead on their own.

“We really need to get this project moving otherwise cost, inflation, labor is all going to continue to skyrocket.”

Leaders at the town of Hilton Head weren’t brought in on conversations about the county’s new proposal.

“My reaction was stunned that they decided to do this without calling myself or the town manager.”

There have been five formal meetings between the county and town over the last few months about this bridge project and countless other conversations. Mayor McCann says he wants those to continue in order to figure out a collaborative solution instead of the county and town working separately.

“I’d like to see an agreement between the county and the town as to what projects we totally agree upon and which projects are left, we can sit down and have discussions to resolve those items that are left.”

The county says if Hilton Head changes its mind and agrees to a more urgent timeline, the partnership could resume, and the town’s mayor says there have already been talks between the two with more meetings set for Friday.

The full Beaufort county Council will be voting on this come September 12th, so the two parties the island and county have to come to an agreement before then if they hope to move forward working together instead of separately.

