Chatham Co. judge dismisses Yamacraw demolition appeal

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County judge denied an appeal to stop the demolition of Yamacraw Village, a low-income housing complex in Savannah.

WTOC first told you about the appeal six months ago.

The Benton family, former residents of the neighborhood, filed the appeal against the Savannah Housing Authority in February.

They claimed low-income neighborhoods like Yamacraw are being abandoned.

The Bentons also mentioned federal law mandates they give non-profits like theirs the right to “first offer” or the opportunity to buy and redevelop low-income housing.

Judge Louisa Abbott dismissed the appeal saying the plaintiffs “lack standing” and have no legal authority to challenge the housing authority’s future actions.

WTOC checked today and the Housing Authority still has not submitted an application for demolition yet.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

